Property expert reveals ‘surprising’ best month to sell your home

The best month to sell your home has been revealed by a property expert - and it may surprise you.

Traditionally listing your home in the Spring would have helped you fetch a better price, but according to new data, waiting until June may get you more than you bargained for.

An analysis of 2023 home sales confirmed that those who listed for sale in the first two weeks of June brought in an average of 2.3 percent more.

Mortgage fluctuations are believed to be behind the recent change in trends.