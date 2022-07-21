Birmingham City University student broke out into a celebratory dance when it was his turn to go on stage during his graduation ceremony.

Saint Laya, 22, graduated with a first class degree in biomedical sciences while “dealing with personal problems” and “tackling academic stress”.

Laya said: “In a matter of seconds, after my name was mentioned, I had remembered all the things I had gone through to get where I was at that moment.

“My thoughts triggered an unbelievable confidence which possessed me. I could feel my blood flowing through my arms and feet as they strengthened,” the university student added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.