Bear jumps onto picnic table and tucks into young boy's lunch as woman shields him

This is the moment a hungry bear hops onto a table and tucks into a young boy’s picnic as a woman shields the youngster.

The footage captures the bear devouring enchiladas and tacos just inches away from the young boy and woman at Mexico’s Chipinque Ecological Park.

After eating, the bear moves across the picnic table before jumping down.

The park's website warns visitors that encounters with black bears have increased in the Monterrey metropolitan area, increasing the risk to people.

Visitors are advised to “never try and photograph a bear up close”.