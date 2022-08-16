The mother of late Dame Deborah James has thanked the public for the support shown to her daughter in the weeks leading up to her death.

The cancer campaigner died aged 40 in June, six years after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“I still find it amazing that she had the love of the people out there ... It’s meant a lot to the family, and it still does,” Heather James said on BBC Breakfast.

James said: “It did help, knowing that other people loved her and wanted to help in any way they could.”

