Britain’s Got Talent choir made up of frontline workers leaves viewers in tears

A choir made up of key workers from the pandemic left viewers in tears after an emotional appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.

Known as ‘The Frontline Singers’, the group is made up of paramedics, doctors, teachers and others, and they took to the stage to sing original song ‘Strange Old World’ about their personal struggles during the last couple of years.

The act left the judges weeping, as they dubbed the performance ‘tremendous’ and sent the choir through to the next round with four ‘yes’ verdicts.

