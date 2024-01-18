Britney Spears dances in gold sequin dress as she makes social media return

Britney Spears danced in a gold sequin dress in an Instagram video marking her return to the platform after a 10-day silence.

The singer, 42, posted the clip on her account which she has made private, meaning fans must request to follow her.

Britney's post on Thursday (18 January) came after she recently declared she is done with the music industry in a post before taking her Instagram account down.

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people... I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years... I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way," she said.