Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant on Instagram

Britney Spears has revealed she is expecting her third child with her partner Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old singer shared the news with her followers on Instagram explaining how she grew suspicious after gaining weight.

‘I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. My husband said: No, you’re food pregnant silly!’.

But Spears decided to take the test anyway and she was surprised and excited by the result: ‘It’s growing! If two are in there… I might just lose it’.

Sign up for our newsletters.