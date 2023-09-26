Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, has said it is “hard to know” if the actor is aware of his frontotemporal dementia.

The mother of two spoke to NBC’s Today Show about what it is like caring for loved ones with the condition.

“What I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed and the family,” Heming Willis said.

“And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is.”

She then shared that it is unclear if her husband is aware of his condition, saying “it’s hard to know”.