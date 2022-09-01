BTS post clip of Jung Kook sparring to celebrate his 25th birthday

BTS have celebrated Jung Kook’s 25th birthday by posting a clip of the singer sparring to Twitter.

The video, posted to the band’s verified handle, was captioned: “Let’s spar someday @Jungkook. Stay healthy and have a happy year.”

Jung Kook, also known as Jungkook, is the youngest of the seven members of the K-pop group with hits such as “Butter” and “Dynamite”

The birthday boy has previously sparred with professional MMA fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama.

