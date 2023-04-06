Kid Rock shot cans of Bud Light after the beer brand partnered with transgender activist and Dylan Mulvaney.

The content creator, who is famous for documenting her transition in her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series, posted on Instagram that she was collaborating with the company for the NCAA March Madness tournament and had received a can with her face on it.

Declaring “F*** Bud Light,” the pro-Trump singer used an automatic gun to fire at beer cans whilst wearing a Maga hat.

Bud Light said it gifted the personalised can to Mulvaney to “celebrate a personal milestone”.

