An extremely rare sighting of a buffalo and a rhino going head-to-head has been captured by a ranger in South Africa’s Kariega Game Reserve.

Remarkably, the same ranger Wayne Deryck Howarth captured a video three years ago of a similar encounter that they believe to be between the same animals.

As you can see in the above video, the rhino clearly comes off the better of the two in the battle but is forced to back down when more of the buffalo start circling in on the fight.