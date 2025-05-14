James Gold on Skinnydip’s bold branding and entrepreneurial journey

James Gold, Co-Founder of Skinnydip, shares the story behind the brand's rise in the fashion accessories market. He discusses the company's innovative approach to design, marketing, and customer engagement that has resonated with a youthful audience.

Gold also reflects on the challenges of entrepreneurship and how platforms like E2E have provided valuable support and networking opportunities, contributing to Skinnydip's growth and success.

For more information and to see the full E2E International 100 2025 list click here .

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/