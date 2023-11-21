Kendall Jenner stars in racy new Calvin Klein campaign

Kendall Jenner has starred in a new Calvin Klein campaign.

The 28-year-old, who is an ambassador for the label, is seen wearing only a black bra and underwear as she poses on a large sofa.

In a second photo, the Kardashians star modelled topless with her chest and torso almost fully exposed, wearing a tailored blazer.

Jenner shared the images on her Instagram, and her post has been liked nearly 4.5 million times in 24 hours.

She starred in her first campaign for Calvin Klein back in 2015.