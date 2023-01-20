Moment moose sheds its antlers in 'once in a lifetime' sighting

The moment a bull moose shook its head to shed its antlers was captured in rare footage.

Derek Burgoyne recorded the moment the huge creature tossed the antlers to the ground in snowy New Brunswick, Canada, using a drone.

The woods operations supervisor told the CBC that he was using the aerial camera to survey trees when spotted the moose, hovering the camera above it.

Though sheddings are often seen on the ground, the act itself is rarely witnessed.

"This is definitely winning the lottery when it comes to filming wildlife," Burgoyne said.

