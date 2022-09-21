Mother shares footage of twin daughters battling same eye cancer in hospital

A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old - and crushed when one relapsed this year.

Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.

But Eve was diagnosed with retinoblastoma in January 2018 and three days later, her twin Ella was diagnosed with the same cancer, after Maryann took her in to be examined.

In March 2022, the family was given the devastating news Eve’s cancer had returned.

