Six-year-old shaves head in solidarity with stepfather’s cancer diagnosis

A six-year-old son was tearful as he shaved his head in solidarity with his stepfather, who had received a brain cancer diagnosis.

Maxwell Payne became emotional as his mother, Amber Jackson, 32, from Mesa, Arizona, began to cut his hair.

The youngster asked to shave his head to support his stepfather Tim Jackson, 44, who has undergone treatment for glioblastoma following his diagnosis in February 2021 after he had a seizure at work.

"If dad shaves his head then I want to shave mine, too," Maxwell said.