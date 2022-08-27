82-year-old care home resident achieves life-long dream of flying a plane

An 82-year-old former army mechanic and care home resident has finally fulfilled his life-long dream of flying a plane.

Roger Mashall, from Basingstoke, joined the army in 1956 where he spent his time fixing small armoured military vehicles.

“It was a brilliant experience which I would do over and over again," he said of the experience.

"To take control of the plane gave me a real sense of freedom and power."

He got his wish granted by Wishing Tree, who help care home residents take up new hobbies.

