Good Samaritan adopts stray kitten found in stack of tyres

A good Samaritan adopted a stray kitten she found hiding in a stack of tyres.

Footage shows the poor cat meowing while trapped amid the pile before it’s released and taken to a new home.

Another of the rescuer’s cats can be seen being introduced to the kitten and while it appears to be quite a frosty exchange at the start, the owner can be heard from behind the camera calming both of the animals down.

