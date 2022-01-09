Cat reunited with family after getting stuck in armchair donated to charity shop

A cat has been reunited with its owners after getting stuck in a reclining armchair that was donated to a charity shop.

The family were clearing out their old furniture and preparing to move out of their home in Colorado, dropping off the chair they no longer needed without realising Montequlla had tucked himself away in the base.

Once the chair was inside the shop, employees discovered the ginger cat meowing and called the animal shelter to pick him up.

Montequlla was later returned to the panicked family soon after they realised he was missing.

