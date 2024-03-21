Chester Zoo welcomes first snow leopards in its 93-year history

Two “iconic” snow leopards have arrived at Chester Zoo ahead of the opening of a huge new Himalayan habitat for the species.

The immersive habitat – which is now home to male leopard Yashin and female Nubra - has been designed to authentically recreate the rocky terrain of the Himalayan mountains – using more than 600 tonnes of scree and rocks.

Having arrived from zoos in Europe after being carefully matched up as part of an important conservation breeding programme, conservationists say the pair have “hit it off” straight away and are hopeful that they will go on to have cubs in the future.