An eight-year-old girl has recalled how she saved her grandfather from drowning in a swimming pool.

The pair were at Stanley Swimming Baths when the incident unfolded.

“Granddad went into the middle because he thought he was fine, then he just started going down,” Popsie Simmons explained, adding she was “really scared” by the sight.

She then detailed how she came to her grandfather’s aid, telling Good Morning Britain hosts Ben and Ranvir that she has been swimming since eight weeks old.

“I just wanted to keep him safe, so I dragged him to the side to make sure he was alright.”