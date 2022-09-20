Chinese scientists reveal world’s first cloned wild Arctic wolf

Chinese scientists have successfully created the world’s first-ever cloned Arctic wolf.

Sinogene, a self-described “leading pet cloning company,” has released footage of the cub munching on a snack 100 days after its “birth” in a Beijing lab.

Native to Canada’s Queen Elizabeth Islands, the species, sometimes called the “polar wolf” or “white wolf,” rarely comes into contact with humans in the wild, according to WWF.

Bereaved pet owners in China can avail of Sinogene’s services even after the death of their beloved pooch if they act quickly and arrange for the collection of DNA samples.

