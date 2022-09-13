China road tests maglev cars that hover an inch above highway

Chinese state media released footage of the first road tests of new cars that hover an inch above highways using magnet technology.

Footage shows the 2.8-tonne vehicle in action as it soars above the road, guided by pre-installed conducting rails, in the province of Jiangsu

Magnetic levitation, also referred to as maglev, involves using a magnetic force to suspend an object in the air, countering gravitational force.

Carried out by researchers at the Jiaotong University of Chengdu, the test was intended as an indication of whether the technology could be rolled out on a wider scale.

