‘Panda-monium’: Fifteen adorable giant panda cubs introduced to the public in China

Fifteen adorable giant panda cubs were introduced to the public in China by a breeding centre in Sichuan's Chengdu.

Inducing "panda-monium," the cubs were brought out to meet with visitors to the centre as part of the celebrations for China's National Day on 1 October.

This footage shows the newest residents at the research base, with the largest of the program weighing in at 218 grams at birth.

Founded in 1987, the centre is a non-profit research and breeding facility, which started with just six giant pandas that were rescued from the wild.

