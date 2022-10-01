Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:40
‘Panda-monium’: Fifteen adorable giant panda cubs introduced to the public in China
Fifteen adorable giant panda cubs were introduced to the public in China by a breeding centre in Sichuan's Chengdu.
Inducing "panda-monium," the cubs were brought out to meet with visitors to the centre as part of the celebrations for China's National Day on 1 October.
This footage shows the newest residents at the research base, with the largest of the program weighing in at 218 grams at birth.
Founded in 1987, the centre is a non-profit research and breeding facility, which started with just six giant pandas that were rescued from the wild.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
00:50
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 34-year-old man on suspicion of schoolgirl’s murder
43:51
Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated
01:35
Hurricane Ian death toll rises as 2.5 million left without power
01:49
Hurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surges
00:49
Keir Starmer says the UK is ready for ‘Mr Boring’
01:40
Bank of England launches emergency action after government tax-cutting sparks fall in pound
01:11
Rupa Huq apologises after describing Kwasi Kwarteng as ‘superficially’ black
01:31
Mick Lynch claims government is planning to scrap all rail ticket offices
02:21
When will we start seeing our energy bills capped?
10:47
Coast Guard rescues stranded residents and their pets amid Hurricane Ian in Florida
01:26
Liz Truss admits to ‘disruption’ caused by tax-slashing mini-Budget
04:16
Hurricane reaches South Carolina after leaving path of destruction in Florida
10:47
Coast Guard rescues stranded residents and their pets amid Hurricane Ian in Florida
01:32
Survivors share Hurricane Ian aftermath on social media
01:07
Florida police rescue person stuck in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
01:07
Baby elephant named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II
00:46
Boris Johnson and MPs swear allegiance to King Charles III in House of Commons
01:40
Royal family to observe further week of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
00:47
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield address claims they ‘jumped queue’ to visit Queen
00:44
More than 250,000 people queued for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, Michelle Donelan says
00:51
Queen’s funeral was taxpayer money ‘well spent’, Michelle Donelan says
00:19
Princess Charlotte tells Prince George ‘you need to bow’ as Queen’s coffin passes
01:37
Crowds gather to watch Queen's funeral on big screen in Birmingham's Centenary Square
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
00:58
Pep Guardiola thanks Manchester City physios for Erling Haaland’s improved fitness
01:00
Get Ready, Get Set, Go: Runners prepare for 2022 London Marathon
00:32
Miami Dolphins quarterback slammed to ground in first of two incidents
01:15
F1: Singapore Grand Prix returns after two-year break
01:04
'I'm gonna teach this young man a lesson': Chris Eubank Jr warns Conor Benn
01:00
Boxing: Chris Eubank Jr says he will retire if he loses against Conor Benn in October fight
00:39
NFL: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field and taken to hosptial
02:03
Tyson Fury: Hearn tells boxer to stop interfering in Joshua negotiations
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
01:43
Flooding inundates Key West as Hurricane Ian strengthens to category 4 storm
01:24
Design for ‘game-changing’ 100 per cent electric ‘flying ferry’ unveiled
00:23
Car swept away by gushing floodwaters in Pakistan
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
00:47
Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory
01:21
Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match
01:22
Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton
01:47
'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United
02:16
Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool
00:48
Louis Tomlinson reveals that he ‘f****** hates’ Logan and Jake Paul
01:31
Met Gala theme for 2023 unveiled
01:00
Baz Luhrmann discusses ‘magic’ of Moulin Rouge legacy
01:10
Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu unveils new work on London’s Fourth Plinth
11:16
The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin
02:52
Jeremy Allen White gives ‘perfect’ and ‘human’ performance in The Bear
03:06
Daisy May Cooper fans ‘will love’ Am I Being Unreasonable?
03:56
The Rings of Power ‘looks like a billion-dollar show’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
43:51
Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated
01:11
Comedian Jack Barry on why ‘monogamy is outdated’
00:41
Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry
01:16
Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21