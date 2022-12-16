Four-year-old skateboarder fearlessly drops off three-metre skatepark platform

A fearless four-year-old showed off her skills as she dropped into a skatepark bowl from a three-metre-high platform.

This clip shows the moment Yaoyao took on the challenge without hesitation as her father cheered her on at an outdoor skatepark in Guangzhou, China.

She was protected by a helmet, as well as knee and arm pads as she confidently soared along the bowl.

Yaoyao started learning how to skate not long after she took her first steps, with her lessons kicking off at the age of one.

