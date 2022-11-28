'Wolf King': Wildlife enthusiast lives among wild pack in Inner Mongolia

A man dubbed as being the “Wolf King” is sharing his experiences after spending seven years living among a pack of wild animals.

This video shows Wang, 26, as he plays, chills, and connects with the wolves at a wild animal rescue station in Inner Mongolia.

Wang says he has saved over 320 wild wolves since he began his mission in 2015.

During his work, he has sustained some pretty bad injuries, with the most serious being a bite to the mouth which required over 30 stitches.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.