Christine McGuinness has opened up about why she has just one friend.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, 37, spoke to podcast host Shizzo about her life and career, including the lessons she has learned about who to surround herself with.

McGuinness candidly spoke about how she had to learn that not everyone “has got your best interest at heart” and “a lot of people want tickets to an event.”

“Now I have no friends other than Duncan,” she added, appearing to refer to Duncan James.