Aldi releases full Home Alone inspired Christmas advert starring Kevin the carrot

Aldi have released their full Christmas advert, starring their festive favourite character Kevin the carrot in a Home Alone inspired story.

He can be seen fighting off an intruder with a number of homemade traps, much like Macaulay Culkin does in the real film, before his family return alongside Santa for Christmas Day.

The ad is narrated by actor Jim Broadbent and even features Home Alone’s famous soundtrack, composed by John Williams.

Kevin is also shown watching football on TV, in a nod to this year’s winter World Cup.

