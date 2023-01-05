Alpacas and llamas snack on Christmas trees in unique recycling program

The woman behind a Cornwall non-profit community project has come up with a rather unique way to recycle Christmas trees.

Mary Harvey, who runs CHAT (Chy Lowen Alpacas Tregaswith), feeds her alpacas and llamas trees that are discarded after the festive season.

In a social media post, Ms Harvey shared how her animals love to snack on the foilage - and she was inundated with donations.

This footage shows the alpacas munching away.

CHAT is a project dedicated to helping children and young adults with a variety of issues using animal-assisted intervention (AAI).

