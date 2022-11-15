Design for £6.8bn turtle-shaped floating city unveiled

The designs for a proposed £6.8bn turtle-shaped floating city have been revealed.

Called “Pangeos”, the terayacht is 550 metres (1,800ft) long and 610 metres (2,000ft) wide.

Created by Italian design studio Lazzarini, the itinerant city can host 60,000 guests and boasts hotels, shopping centres, parks and much more.

It would take eight years to construct the vessel, which would be the largest floating structure ever built, according to the designers.

Lazzarini say that their ambitious concept will be built following a NFT-related crowdfunding period.

Sign up for our newsletters.