CNN presenter breaks down on air after announcing death of colleague Drew Griffin

CNN presenter Don Lemon broke down in tears while announcing the death of his colleague, Drew Griffin.

“So, we have some very sad news to tell you today,” he said as he began his obituary paying tribute to the veteran journalist.

Audibly becoming progressively more emotional during his delivery, Mr Lemon eventually had to take a pause as he welled up.

“I’m sorry,” he said, as he took a moment to compose himself.

Drew Griffin died aged 60 on Sunday (18 December) after a long battle with cancer.

