Colin Farrell was given a hero's welcome after he completed the Irish Life Dublin Marathon with his close friend Emma Fogarty, Ireland’s longest survivor with the genetic condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

The Oscar-nominated actor completed the run to raise money for people with the skin condition.

Farrell and Fogarty shared an emotional hug after they crossed the finish line together on Sunday (27 October).

Speaking after the marathon, the Hollywood star hailed Fogarty for demonstrating “what courage is all about”.

Fogarty, who was born with no skin on her left foot and right arm, experiences excruciating blisters from the slightest touch – a condition also known as butterfly skin.