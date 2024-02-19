Seal lost in snowy park guided back to water by police

Police in Connecticut helped a seal make its way back into the water after it got lost in a snowy park.

The Stamford Police Department received calls on Thursday 15 February about a young seal that seemed to be exploring Cove Island Park - spending hours on land.

One of the officers who found the animal noticed it kept moving toward the police cruiser - and used his vehicle to lead the curious seal back towards the water.

With the car repositioned on the beach, the seal made its way through the snow and eventually back to the Long Island Sound.

“We love happy endings,” the Stamford Police Department wrote, sharing footage of the effort.