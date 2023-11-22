Easy egg-flipping hack stops broken yolks every time

Broken yolks leaving egg on your face at breakfast time?

Fear not: There’s one secret trick to getting your eggs right every single time.

Simply fry your eggs as usual - and when they are ready to flip, hold the pan above a pot lid and slide the eggs into it.

Then, place the frying pan upside down over the lid and flip the whole thing over again.

And that’s it. The pan will be the right way around and your eggs will be flipped perfectly - with no fuss or mess.

The beauty of the hack is that you can flip multiple eggs in one go - making it perfect for a big brunch too.