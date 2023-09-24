Crocodile spotted lurking in sea forces popular Florida beach to close

Pompano Beach in Florida was forced to close 18 September after a giant 9-foot-long crocodile was spotted swimming in the water.

The crocodile was first spotted by a beachgoer, who tried to frantically warn the lifeguards and people swimming in the water.

The lifeguards were able to safely get everybody out of the water and the crocodile kept to itself beneath a pier for the rest of the day.

After an inspection of the coastline, the beach was reopened the next day.