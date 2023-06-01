Independent TV
Love Lives: Curtis Sittenfeld on ‘dating up’ and the Pete Davidson effect
As soon as any female celebrity becomes single, Pete Davidson jokes and rumours aren’t far behind, with the SNL star having dated everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande.
But how often do we see this phenomenon in reverse?
Author Curtis Sittenfeld joins us this week to discuss her latest book, Romantic Comedy, the concept of ‘dating up’, and why male celebrities aren’t clamouring to date female comedians.
Check out Love Lives on Independent TV and all major podcast platforms, and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
