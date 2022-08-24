Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway embraced Ashley Cain with a hug after an emotional interview with the former footballer about his daughter's death.

Cain set up the Azaylia Foundation to help raise funds for children battling cancer after his daughter died when she was eight months old.

After many athletic triumphs such as finishing five marathons in five cities within five days, Cain will now cycle across Europe to raise money.

"You're not alone, we're all in this together. Never ever lose your voice," Cain said on the show.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.