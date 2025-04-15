David Beckham marks 50th birthday with pledge to help vulnerable children

David Beckham has announced he will celebrate his 50th birthday by launching a new fundraiser for vulnerable children.

The former England footballer described the milestone as prompting him to "reflect on the opportunities that I've had and the experiences that have truly shaped me."

Warning that the world faces a global funding crisis, in which children are shouldering the burden, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador announced a new appeal in partnership with the organisation to "help children around the world dream bigger."