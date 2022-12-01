Tom Parker’s widow says first Christmas since husband’s death is ‘going to be tough’

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey opened up on the difficulties she has faced following her husband’s death, suggesting that “Christmas is going to be tough” for her and her children this year.

“You can be in a room full of people and still feel lonely because people don’t understand how I feel, it’s really hard for my friends and family,” she said, speaking on GMB.

“Christmas is going to be so tough for me this year... Tom’s not going to be there, we’re not going to wake up on Christmas morning as a family.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.