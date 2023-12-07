‘I ordered a Disney-themed Christmas tree - what arrived shocked me’

A shopper was horrified when the Disney-themed Christmas tree he ordered online was far from what he expected.

TikToker Seb Laz said his mother was “devastated” when the princess-inspired festive decoration did not match what they had purchased.

The Australian vlogger posted footage of the spinning ornament which features characters such as Beauty and the Beast - nicknamed "Beast and the Beast" in the clip - and the Little Mermaid.

"[I don’t know] which was the worst one", Laz remarked.

The TikTok user appears to have posted videos of the same tree in previous years, claiming he bought it from online retailer Wish.

The Independent has reached out to Laz for comment.