Dog learns to walk again after being paralysed by spinal stroke

A dog left paralysed after a spinal stroke has defied the odds and is now able to walk again without the help of a wheelchair.

Maggie, a five-year-old shweenie, was diagnosed with fibrocartilaginous embolism (FCE), a sudden onset spine injury that causes a stroke resulting in paralysis.

For months, the pup has been working through hydrotherapy and physiotherapy, as well as using a special wheelchair.

In August, she took her first steps unassisted, blowing owner Megan away.

“When I saw her walk again I felt so happy - all the time and effort was worth it,” she said.

