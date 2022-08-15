Surf’s pup: Dog on a board wows beachgoers at Fistral Beach

A dog at a beach in Cornwall wowed onlookers by going for a surf.

Footage taken by Kerryn Groves shows the pooch riding the waves at Fistral Beach in Newquay during sunny weather on Saturday, 13 August.

The dog calmly dismounts from the board before rejoining its owner.

Groves said that the owner surfs the board out to sea, before the dog swims out to him and catches the waves back to shore.

“Surfing was definitely something the dog’s owner had taught him and they look like they do it a lot!” Groves said.

