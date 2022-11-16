Snoozing dog flees in fear after being woken up by huge rhino

Hilarious footage captures the moment a shocked dog was woken up by a huge rhino.

The two-tonne rhinoceros was filmed approaching the snoozing pooch in southern Nepal during a stroll through a village.

It can be seen bumping its chin on the dog as it inspects from behind, leading to a rather amusing reaction.

The panicked pooch lets out a loud bark, jumps up and bolts away as the rhino continued on its quiet walk through the village.

