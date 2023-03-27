Moment dog pulled from 20m-deep culvert after 40-hour operation using thermal imaging

Watch the moment a team used an excavator to dig out a stranded English bull terrier stuck 20 metres down a culvert.

The RSPA shared this footage, saying their crews were called after West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were unable to reach Martha.

They said the two-year-old dog was stuck underground for two days in Pudsey, but with the assistance of thermal imaging they were able to save her.

Martha is now recovering at home from her minor cuts and scratches with her relived owners.

