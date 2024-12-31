Independent TV
Sister braves -11C river to save brother’s dog from drowning
A sister braved temperatures of -11 Celcius in a frozen river to save her brother’s dog from drowning.
Dae Sung Kang was visiting his younger sibling Naju in Gapyeong, South Korea, on 22 December when his pooch Benji jumped out of his car window.
This footage shows Naju pushing Benji out of the Bukhang River onto some ice before climbing out behind him.
Naju then helped the Jindo dog up the rock face back up to his owner.
Dae Sung said: “I visit Naju every weekend and Benji is always excited to see her. While I was parking he jumped out of a crack in my car window and ran off.
“The weather that day felt like -11 degrees Celsius so I could not be more thankful to Naju for jumping into the water and rescuing Benji.”
