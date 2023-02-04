'Guilty' dog hides in corner after shredding up expensive pillow

A dog owner has shared the amusing moment her “guilty” dog cowered into the corner of the bedroom and refused to look at her after destroying an expensive pillow.

Marcella Maioli, 27, can be heard scolding her one-year-old pup, Crosby, after she discovered the damaged pillow.

The border collie and koolie cross is then seen hilariously hiding behind the bed as he’s getting told off.

“This was only a few hundred dollars of damage, although he has damaged a lot more before too,” Marcella, from Queensland, Australia, said.

