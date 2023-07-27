Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:44
Watch: 19 dogs ‘living in filth’ rescued from hoarder’s house
Nineteen dogs were recently rescued from a hoarder’s house by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
According to the ARL, the dogs and puppies had been “living in filth” for a long time.
Several of the animals, including a mother and her three young puppies, were “seriously matted” and their coats were urine-stained with evidence of fleas.
One dog was missing an eye, and many will need dental surgeries.
After the dogs were taken to a shelter, medical teams administered vaccinations and other treatments, including immediate baths and grooming.
The animals will also receive neutering surgeries before they are put up for adoption.
