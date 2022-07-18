Dolphin leaps out of water in front of lifeguard on Newquay coast

A Cornwall lifeguard marvelled at the “amazing” moment a dolphin leapt out of the water in front of him off the Newquay coast.

Footage captures RNLI Fistral lifeguard Arron Evans, accompanied by physiotherapist Melissa King, watching the dolphin in awe.

Mr Evans said he was checking in on a group of swimmers when he spied the playful animal putting on “quite the display.”

The RNLI lifeguard described the encounter as a “real one-off kind of moment,” adding that during his 10 years with the RNLI, he can count his dolphin sightings on one hand.

