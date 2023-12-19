Curious donkeys stick noses into driver’s car in New Forest

Watch the comical moment a herd of donkeys stop to greet drivers in the New Forest.

The lighthearted scene was uploaded to TikTok on 15 December, with the user unable to contain their laughter.

A group of donkeys approached the car with a couple inside, with several in the herd unexpectedly stopping to peer inside the vehicle.

One commenter asked why the woman in the car didn’t pet them, but visitors to the New Forest are generally warned to leave animals such as donkeys alone and not to feed or pet them.