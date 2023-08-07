Rare 5ft long ‘doomsday fish’ washes ashore on Philippines coast

A rare “doomsday” oarfish has washed ashore dead in the Philippines, sparking earthquake fears among superstitious locals.

The deep-sea creature, measuring around 5ft long, was discovered by fishermen lying lifeless on the rocks along the shores of Baybay City on 2 August.

Its emergence from the ocean alarmed several villagers, who believe the fish to be a harbinger of earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Despite suggestions, the connection between the appearance of an oarfish and tsunamis or earthquakes has not been scientifically proven.

They typically live between 650 to 3,200 feet below the ocean's surface.